Abraham – Father of Nations

Description

Will you as Abram move from UR? Will you establish the covenant of circumcision? Will you pretend Sarai is your sister, rather than your wife? Will your wealth increase? Will your faith enable you to become the Father of Nations? What will your relationship with Lot be?

Will you petition God for mercy for the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah? Will you save Lot in battle? Will you be enriched by the King of Sodom? Will you give a tithe of all you have to Melchizedek? Will Ishmael be the child of promise? Will you be willing to sacrifice Isaac?

Father Abraham is a 1-4 player 1-2 hour cooperative game wherein Team Abraham has to pass numerous Divine tests, travel various places, increase wealth, and walk by faith.

Games Components

Two Six Sided dice One Decks of 54 Game Cards

One Rule book (with examples of play) One full-color 17″ X 24″ thin game map Eight rectangular mounted double sided Leaders with base 1 sheets of 3/4″ double sided round counters (24 counters) on thick stock One sheets of 5/8″ double sided square counters (46 counters) on thick stock